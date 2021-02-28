Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.09 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

