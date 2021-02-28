Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 16.8% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

