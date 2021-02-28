Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 4,379,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,742. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

