Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

