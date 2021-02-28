Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

