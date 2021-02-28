Frontier Price Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00005579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $65.71 million and $32.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.20 or 0.00454348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00469471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206398 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

