FUD.finance Hits Market Cap of $347,407.30 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $347,407.30 and $9,199.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for $14.84 or 0.00034065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 49.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00454707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00073599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00075263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00080621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00464708 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00206486 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,416 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

