Fulcrum Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.