Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $403,631.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $403,631.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,395.95 or 1.00179617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00101834 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010841 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,375,092 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

