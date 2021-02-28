Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $403,631.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $403,631.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,395.95 or 1.00179617 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00039285 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008546 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00101834 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002962 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010841 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
