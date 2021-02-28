Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FURY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FURY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 783,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,365. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FURY. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.