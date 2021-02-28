Fuse Network (FUSE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.73 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $7.07 million and $1.73 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00473289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00074072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00471887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00193779 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.