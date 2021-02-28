Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $18,781,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

