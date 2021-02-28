Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 34,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,574. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

In other news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,781,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

