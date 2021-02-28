Fusion Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Fusion has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusion has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,340.46 or 1.00233965 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,872,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,302,574 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.