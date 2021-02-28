Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $159,622.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002291 BTC on major exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $6.16 million and $159,622.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,799,085 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.