Fyooz (FYZ) Tops One Day Volume of $201,582.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $201,582.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00473556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00069774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00077671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00052624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00454846 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,799,085 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

