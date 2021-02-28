Gala Price Tops $0.0294 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $204.80 million and $1.27 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.42 or 0.00466658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00078340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.24 or 0.00464097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00195708 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

