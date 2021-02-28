Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.61). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($5.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($5.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galapagos.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.62.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 261,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10. Galapagos has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

