Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.72 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00014626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $843,245.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00474036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00074022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00078874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00078666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00194934 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

