Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 21,824,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,062,711. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

