Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after buying an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after buying an additional 290,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,580,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

