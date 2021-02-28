Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 669 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.31.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

