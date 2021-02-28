Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.19. 8,301,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,673. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

