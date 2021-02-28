Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.14. 103,125,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,183,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

