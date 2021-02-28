Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 3M comprises 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

MMM stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $175.06. 3,257,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,539. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

