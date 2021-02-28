Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,748. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

