Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.50 on Friday, hitting $206.14. 5,318,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

