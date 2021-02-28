Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $3.98 Million Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

SPOT traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.38. 2,593,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.26. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

