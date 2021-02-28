Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $4.64 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 175,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in NIKE by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 16,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.78. 6,545,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,966. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

