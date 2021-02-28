Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 77.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 146,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

Shares of AMT traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.13. 3,190,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

