Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 14,137,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

