Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 111,514 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $201,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 38,870,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,119,957. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

