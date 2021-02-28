Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 11,419 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.74. 956,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,332. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.