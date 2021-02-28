Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Purchases 775 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.96. 3,401,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,191. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

