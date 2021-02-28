Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Avalara by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Avalara by 64.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Avalara by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $432,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,361 shares of company stock worth $25,304,006. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.94. The company had a trading volume of 877,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,137. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.22 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.22.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.