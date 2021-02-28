Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after buying an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after buying an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $172.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,984. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.