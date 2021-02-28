Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 4,644 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 91.0% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 16.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 363,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 685,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 38,098,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

