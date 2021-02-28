GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.23 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $291,434.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,562,327 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

