Garlicoin Market Cap Reaches $997,746.58 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $997,746.58 and approximately $3,494.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,355,712 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

