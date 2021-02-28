GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 808,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JOB stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.49.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.
About GEE Group
GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.
