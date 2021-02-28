Gem Exchange And Trading Market Cap Hits $6.79 Million (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,816,267 tokens. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Trading

