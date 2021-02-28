Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.38 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $120.38 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.90 or 0.00770354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00030796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00041240 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.