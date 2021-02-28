Gems Market Cap Reaches $272,975.69 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $272,975.69 and $579.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.03 or 0.00770294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00030589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

GEM is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

