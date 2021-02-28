Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.21 Million

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $374.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00698431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00029706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars.

