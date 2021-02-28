General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

