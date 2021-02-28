General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) Short Interest Update

General Moly, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOLQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the January 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMOLQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.51. General Moly has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.37.
About General Moly
