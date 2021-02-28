Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Tops $15.75 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $1.16 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $3.56 or 0.00008108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00697907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037601 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

