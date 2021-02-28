Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Up 2,416.8% in February

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,688,800 shares, a growth of 2,416.8% from the January 28th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Get Gentera alerts:

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.