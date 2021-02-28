GET Protocol (GET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,912.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. GET Protocol has a market cap of $14.02 million and $94,912.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.59 or 0.00759468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00028929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00041348 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

