GHOST Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $235,370.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOST has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $235,370.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.68 or 0.00456498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00071422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.00458934 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00206697 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.